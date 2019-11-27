Hitachi Hit With Suit Over BB&T's ‘Catastrophic’ ATM Outage

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 7:08 PM EST) -- Branch Banking and Trust Co. bank hit Hitachi with a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday, alleging its tech division’s gross negligence in installing and maintaining the bank’s data management system caused a “catastrophic” outage that shut down its online banking platform for 15 hours and lost data on “massive” amounts of transactions. In a 29-page complaint, North Carolina-based BB&T claims that Hitachi Vantara Corp. was grossly negligent in installing its data system’s fiber optic cables and “utterly disregarded” industry standards by recklessly wadding up the slack in the cables and shoving them into a narrow cavity in the storage system, creating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS