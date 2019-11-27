Bitmain Can't 'Complain' About US Suit, Crypto Co. Says

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 4:44 PM EST) -- Florida cryptocurrency company United American Corp. fought back Tuesday against Chinese crypto firm Bitmain Technologies Ltd.'s request to be dismissed from a U.S. antitrust suit, telling a Florida magistrate judge that it did its best to serve the foreign company before the deadline and that the defendant's connection to the U.S. was plain to see. United American Corp., which does business as United Corp, told a judge it had made every effort to serve Hong Kong-incorporated, Beijing-headquartered cryptocurrency giant Bitmain Technologies and its Chief Executive Officer Jihan Wu, whom United Corp believes lives in San Jose, California. The Chinese company had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS