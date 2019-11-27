Irish Insurers Embrace Tech To Revamp Industry

Law360, London (November 27, 2019, 4:37 PM GMT) -- Ireland’s insurance sector is looking at creating a new program where technology experts and insurers can come together to shake up the traditional industry with futuristic insurance products, an industry group said Wednesday. The insurance technology, or insurtech, hub would bring together insurance companies and brokers with government bodies and startups to come up with new technologies to improve the way insurance operates, Insurance Ireland, a trade group representing the industry, said. Insurance Ireland said its new insurtech hub will be a platform for existing companies and startups to "revamp the ‘traditional’ insurance market.” The trade group said it has submitted a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS