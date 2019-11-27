Swedish Bank Plays Down Money Laundering Concerns

Law360, London (November 27, 2019, 2:26 PM GMT) -- Swedish lender SEB admitted on Wednesday that billions of euros from “low transparency customers" had flowed through its operations in the Baltics, ahead of a television report that links the bank to a money laundering scandal. But Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB said it “has not been systematically exploited for money laundering” as questions arose about its operations in Estonia. The bank issued the statement as a Swedish national broadcaster prepares to air a report later Wednesday alleging that it channeled funds from former Soviet Union states through its Baltic operations between 2005 and 2018. The bank published transaction data for the...

