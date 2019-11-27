FCA Wins Compensation Order Against Investments Fraudster

Law360, London (November 27, 2019, 11:41 AM GMT) -- A fraudster who was jailed for five years after swindling nearly £3 million ($3.9 million) from friends and acquaintances in an investment scam has been ordered to pay back £291,000, Britain’s finance watchdog said Wednesday. The Financial Conduct Authority secured the confiscation order against Mark Starling at Southwark Crown Court on Monday after he was sentenced to to five years in prison for running an unauthorized investment scheme. The money will be used to repay 14 investors who were victims of Starling’s scam, who lost a total of £1.8 million, the FCA said. Starling could have another two-and-a-half years added to his sentence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS