Switzerland Restructures Money Laundering Defenses

Law360, London (November 27, 2019, 4:27 PM GMT) -- Switzerland plans to overhaul its system for reporting suspected money laundering and terrorism financing, federal police announced Wednesday, after saying the model “no longer meets today’s demands." The system Switzerland uses for reporting suspected money laundering and terrorism financing was installed in 1998 and has used the same data processing system ever since. (AP) The reporting system currently used by the Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland was installed in 1998 and has used the same data processing system ever since, the Federal Office of Police said in a statement originally in German. “Reports of suspected money laundering or terrorist financing are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS