AXA Pledges Exit From Coal, Focus On 'Green' Investments

Law360, London (November 27, 2019, 4:04 PM GMT) -- French insurer AXA will exit all investments in the coal industry across the world within just over 20 years, the company said on Wednesday, as more financial companies come under increasing pressure to move away from fossil fuels. AXA said it would stop investing in the coal industry across the 35 countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development by 2030, and across the rest of the world by 2040. It comes amid regulatory pressure toward sustainable investment. The European Union is currently drawing up rules that will require financial companies to disclose the carbon footprint of their investment portfolio....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS