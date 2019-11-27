Capgemini's $4.1B Altran Offer Is Too Low, Activist Says

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 2:24 PM EST) -- Activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors challenged the €3.6 billion ($4.1 billion) price tag Capgemini put on engineering consulting firm Altran, urging investors to hold off on accepting what Elliott believes to be too low an offer. Elliott in a Nov. 27 press release urged investors not to tender their shares, saying that while the hedge fund supports the transaction, it believes Altran Technologies is an attractive asset and deserves a better price. Funds advised by Elliott Advisors own a 10% stake in Altran. French consulting and outsourcing company Capgemini SE in June offered €14 in cash for each of Altran Technologies SA's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS