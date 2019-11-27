Don’t Miss It: Fried Frank, Paul Weiss Lead Week’s Hot Deals

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 2:17 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news Thanksgiving week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Fried Frank and Paul Weiss. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Fried Frank, Paul Weiss Lead SPX Unit’s $475M Sale to Apollo SPX Flow, advised by Fried Frank, detailed plans Nov. 25 to sell a “substantial” portion of its former power and energy segment to Apollo, led by Paul Weiss, in a $475 million deal. North Carolina-based SPX Flow Inc. said the deal will see funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management Inc. buy the...

