The Trump Administration's Wild Year In Trade

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 1:20 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s slew of confrontations, negotiations and escalations dominated trade headlines in 2019, keeping attorneys and policy observers guessing as to what was coming next. Trade has been a pillar of Trump's domestic economic policy since he took office, and 2019 proved no different as the administration continued its aggressive and creative approach with allies and adversaries alike. Here, Law360 breaks down the trade moves that had everyone talking. The China Saga Continues Trump’s imbroglio with China once again took center stage of the administration’s trade agenda in 2019. Over the past year, both countries continued to escalate tariffs on...

