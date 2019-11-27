Catalyst Capital Makes $1.5B Takeover Play For Hudson's Bay

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 12:23 PM EST) -- The Catalyst Capital Group Inc. on Wednesday offered to buy Canadian department store company Hudson’s Bay Co. for about CA$2 billion ($1.5 billion), saying a previously announced deal with a group led by the executive chairman of Hudson’s Bay significantly undervalues the company. The offer, rumored earlier this month, would see Catalyst pick up all of the issued and outstanding stock of HBC for CA$11 per share, according to a statement, and the private equity firm said it’s willing to up that price further if need be. Catalyst currently owns a stake of roughly 17.48% in HBC, making it the third...

