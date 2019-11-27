Steptoe Nabs Ex-EU Ambassador To US For Brussels Office

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 1:46 PM EST) -- A former European Union ambassador to the United States has joined Steptoe & Johnson LLP as a senior counselor in its Brussels office, with the firm saying he will advise on matters including global trade and compliance. David O’Sullivan, an Irish national, aged out of EU civil service earlier this year, departing after four years as ambassador to the U.S. and four decades as an EU civil servant. Though O'Sullivan is not an attorney, Steptoe in its Nov. 26 announcement touted his experience and insights into global trade and the EU’s relationships to both member nations and countries around the world....

