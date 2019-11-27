DHS Lacked Way To Track Family Separations, Watchdog Says

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 4:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not have the technology to track migrant families separated at the border — and federal officials knew it before carrying out the Trump administration's family separation policy, a Wednesday watchdog report found. DHS' Office of the Inspector General found that officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection knew as early as November 2017 — five months before the Trump administration publicly announced its zero-tolerance policy on unauthorized border crossings — that the agency didn't have the information technology infrastructure to keep track of separated families to later reunify them. According to the report, CBP...

