Solar Panel Fraudsters Ordered To Pay £413K To Victims

Law360, London (November 27, 2019, 7:03 PM GMT) -- Two men who scammed millions of pounds from 760 vulnerable victims in a fraudulent solar panel scheme were ordered to pay approximately £413,000 ($532,00) in compensation at a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday. Stephen Wilson, 47, and Robert Ross, 44, were two of six men convicted for their part in the Solar Energy Savings Ltd. scam, which manipulated victims with deceitful sales techniques and false guarantees of reimbursement to sell and install solar panels, Britain's Serious Fraud Office said. Wilson will pay £220,000 and Ross will pay £193,206, the full amount of which will go toward compensating victims of...

