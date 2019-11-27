Coherus, Amgen End Patent War Over Humira Biosimilar

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 4:01 PM EST) -- Coherus BioSciences Inc. and biopharmaceutical giant Amgen Inc. agreed to end a patent infringement lawsuit in Delaware federal court Tuesday over Amgen’s biosimilar formulation of the popular immunosuppressant drug Humira. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews on Tuesday dismissed with prejudice Coherus' claims and dismissed as moot Amgen's counterclaims and affirmative defenses. Unlike generic drugs, which are chemically identical to branded drugs, biosimilars are highly similar but not identical. Coherus filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Amgen in January, claiming Amgen’s Humira biosimilar formulation, Amgevita, infringed three U.S. patents awarded to Coherus. In March, Coherus amended its complaint to include a...

