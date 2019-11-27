NY Appeals Court Rules Against McDermott In Privilege Row

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 7:19 PM EST) -- A New York appellate court on Wednesday reversed a lower court’s ruling and found that McDermott Will & Emery LLP can’t withhold documents pertaining to the reorganization and sale of a company it represented, finding that attorney-client privilege in such transactions remains with the former shareholders under state law. Plaintiffs Kevin Askari and his now-dissolved former company Sina Drug Corp. sued the firm in 2015, after it refused to provide documents related to its work in reorganizing and ultimately selling Sina. McDermott argued that under Delaware law, the right to attorney-client privilege is transferred to the buying company — in this...

