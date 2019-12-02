15 Minutes With Dunkin' Brands Group's Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 12:14 PM EST) -- Before David Mann began working at Dunkin' Brands Group in March, he had risen the ranks in the legal department at Marriott International for nearly 25 years. David Mann Currently: Senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. Previously: Senior vice president and deputy general counsel, Marriott International Law school: University of Michigan Law School Upon his departure from the hospitality company, Mann said it was difficult to leave because of the friendships he had developed there over the years, but also invigorating to take on new challenges in an unfamiliar industry. "I think if you don't push yourself,...

