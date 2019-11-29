Ex-CEO Owes Father-In-Law's Company £13M In Fraud Suit

Law360, London (November 29, 2019, 5:27 PM GMT) -- The former chief executive of a property development company owes his father-in-law £13 million ($16.75 million) after a judge said he had no defense against accusations that he transferred money from the business without a legitimate reason. Judge Antony Zacaroli struck out defense arguments at the High Court by Edward Wojakovski, former boss of Tonstate Group Ltd., and ordered him to pay the money to Arthur Matyas, the company's founder, according to the judgment. The order has been stayed until at least Dec. 16, when lawyers for the family members will meet again in court. The decision, which was handed down...

