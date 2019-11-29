EU Financial Services Give Backing To New Trading Rules

Law360, London (November 29, 2019, 11:18 AM GMT) -- The financial services sector has reacted positively to a push by European Union regulators to amend securities trading rules as they seek to promote consistency across the bloc. The European Securities and Markets Authority has published responses to its proposal to update the 2018 Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation, or MiFIR, to bring it into line with new regulations on clearing obligations. The responses, published on Wednesday, which included 15 submissions from banking organizations, asset managers and exchanges, largely expressed support for the proposed realignment between the regulation and the new clearinghouse rules, known as the EMIR Refit. The groups that...

