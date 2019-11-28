Barclays Fights Sexual Assault Liability At Top UK Court

Law360, London (November 28, 2019, 3:36 PM GMT) -- Barclays Bank told Britain's top court on Thursday that it is not liable for a doctor who allegedly sexually assaulted prospective employees decades ago, in a case that could redraw the line on when a company is responsible for work done on its behalf. The lender urged the Supreme Court to overturn findings that it is vicariously liable for the actions of Dr. Gordon Bates, a former medical examiner who has been accused of sexual assault by more than 120 prospective employees. Bated died in 2009. A lawyer for Barclays Bank PLC, Edward Faulks QC, told the panel of five justices...

