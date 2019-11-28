AXA XL Buys Two Real Estate Insurance Businesses

Law360, London (November 28, 2019, 1:28 PM GMT) -- AXA XL will buy Mexican real estate insurer Armour Secure Insurance, the U.S. commercial insurer has announced after completing the acquisition of Secure Legal Title, its Lloyd’s Of London coverholder. The value of the deals has not been disclosed. Both companies have until now been owned by Trebuchet Investments, a subsidiary of Bermuda-based Armour Holdings. AXA XL’s acquisition of Secure Legal Title completed on Wednesday, although its offer to buy Armour Secure is awaiting regulatory approval. “Pending completion of the acquisition, Secure Legal Title and [Armour Secure] will continue their close collaboration in providing title insurance to the Mexican market,” the...

