'Introducer' Appeals Ruling Ending Fees On €220M Investment

Law360, London (November 28, 2019, 5:36 PM GMT) -- Blackstar Advisors Ltd. argued at an appellate court on Thursday that a lower court had erred in ruling that it lost its entitlement to so-called introducer fees from a London-based investment fund manager after its client’s €220 million ($242 million) investment was restructured. Judge Clare Moulder had rejected Blackstar’s claim that it is owed outstanding fees from two subsidiaries of Cheyne Capital International Ltd. Judge Moulder said in her December ruling at the High Court that Blackstar’s fee was no longer applicable because the fee-sharing agreements the companies entered into had changed dramatically over time. Blackstar’s lawyer, Lance Ashworth QC of Serle...

