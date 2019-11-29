EU Wants Binding Rules On Social, Environmental Disclosure

Law360, London (November 29, 2019, 12:19 PM GMT) -- Europe’s financial markets watchdog has called on lawmakers to toughen up disclosure rules to compel the bloc’s biggest companies to be consistent when they tell investors whether they are meeting environmental, social and governance considerations. The European Securities and Markets Authority has proposed that the European Commission should update the bloc’s Non-Financial Reporting Directive with detailed and binding measures that dictate how companies should prepare disclosures about their work on sustainability in a standard manner. The 2017 directive forces companies with more than 500 employees, including banks and insurers, to disclose non-financial information about their policies on environmental and social governance, as well as...

