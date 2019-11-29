Capital Rules Haven't Hit Business Lending, Watchdog Says

Law360, London (November 29, 2019, 12:49 PM GMT) -- Stricter capital requirements on banks that were rolled out in the wake of the financial crisis have not hindered lending to small companies, the Financial Stability Board said on Friday. The board said in a report, which focuses on the effects of the sweeping capital requirements rules introduced under the Basel III accord, that the banking reforms introduced after the crash had not damaged the ability of small and midsized businesses to gain access to loans. The FSB, an international body that monitors the global financial system, found some evidence that reform has slowed lending and tightened lending conditions in some parts...

