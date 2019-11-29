Insurance Premiums 'Could Rise' With FCA Pricing Measures

Law360, London (November 29, 2019, 12:00 PM GMT) -- A proposal to ban differential pricing for home insurance being weighed by the Financial Conduct Authority could lead to premiums rising significantly in 2020, a price index company has warned. Consumer Intelligence said on Thursday that home insurance prices have risen by 2.7% across the country in the past six months, nearly double the rate of inflation, as insurers anticipate the FCA’s intervention in the market in the first quarter of 2020. The City regulator is mulling a range of measures for the personal insurance market, after it found in October that six million policyholders were being overcharged a total of £1.2...

