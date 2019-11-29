Businessman Can't Appeal Tossed £1.5B Property Tycoon Suit

Law360, London (November 29, 2019, 6:11 PM GMT) -- A judge rejected on Friday a businessman’s attempt to revive a £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) suit against two property tycoons, a Qatari sheikh and a venture equity company over over an allegedly thwarted penthouse sale. Michael Green QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court’s Chancery Division, cited Michael Brown’s absence from Friday’s proceedings as one of several reasons for denying his request for more time to appeal the ruling, which was handed down in July. That ruling had granted summary judgment to property developer Nicholas Candy and seven other defendants. At that time, Michael Jefferis, sitting as a deputy master...

