The Biggest UK Insurance Regulation Developments Of 2019

Law360, London (December 20, 2019, 7:05 PM GMT) -- British insurers have been busy getting to grips with new regulations over the last year of the decade, but government guidance has not always been straightforward as lawyers weighed their impact on the industry. Insurers were unhappy that the rate used to calculate compensation to victims of car crashes did not swing into their favor, while the Civil Liability Act's reforms to prevent bogus whiplash claims are expected to be delayed because of the new Conservative government's other priorities. Nearly half of insurance intermediaries aren't certain about their new responsibilities under the senior manager regime, according to a survey. And wording...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS