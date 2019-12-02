Grant Thornton Settles Negligence Suit Over Gilt Strip Scheme

Law360, London (December 2, 2019, 5:38 PM GMT) -- Grant Thornton has settled a claim brought by a British businessman who accused the auditor of negligently advising him to enter into a tax avoidance strategy involving discounted securities that he said left him liable for more than £723,600 ($936,000) in taxes and interest penalties. Grant Thornton told the High Court that the auditor has settled a claim accusing it of negligently advising a British businessman to take part in a a tax avoidance scheme. (AP) Paul Henty said in his High Court claim that the accounting company had provided corporate tax advice and auditing services to him and his company, Henty...

