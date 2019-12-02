French Broker Merges UK Business Insurance Specialists

Law360, London (December 2, 2019, 2:40 PM GMT) -- British insurance broker ICB Group will merge with specialist broker Finch to form a new company under ICB's European parent, Verlingue, the two companies said Monday. The two insurance companies, ICB Group Ltd. and Finch Insurance Brokers and Employee Benefits, will join forces on Jan. 1 and be rebranded as Verlingue Ltd. The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal. The merger will form a "top 15" independent commercial insurance business and aim to create a unified U.K. brand under the umbrella of Verlingue, a French company, the companies said in a joint statement Monday. ICB Group’s chief executives,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS