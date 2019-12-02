Mallinckrodt Hit With Cocaine Anesthetic Trade Secret Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 3:30 PM EST) -- A drugmaker that makes a cocaine-based anesthetic is accusing pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt in Pennsylvania federal court of misappropriating trade secrets on the safety of its pharmaceutical-grade cocaine hydrochloride that is used in the anesthetic to increase the commercial value of its own product. In a lawsuit filed Friday, Genus Lifesciences Inc. says that Mallinckrodt signed an agreement to supply pharmaceutical-grade raw cocaine hydrochloride, or cocaine HCI, for Genus' local anesthetic drug Goprelto, which is used in nasal cavity medical procedures. Genus claims it spent a significant amount of money to determine whether the cocaine HCI could be safely used in the...

