Just Eat Investor Says $8.2B Bid Needed To Top Current Deal

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:27 PM EST) -- Just Eat shareholder Cat Rock Capital argued Monday that Prosus’ competing bid for the food delivery service needs to reach £6.32 billion ($8.2 billion) to best the offer from Takeaway.com and contended Prosus “lacks a credible plan” for growth in the U.K. The comments come as shareholders of U.K.-based online food delivery service Just Eat PLC are tasked with accepting either the all-stock sale to its original suitor, Takeaway.com NV, or an all-cash offer from interloper Prosus NV. Cat Rock Capital Management LP, an investment firm that waded into the world of activist investing in February when it first publicly urged...

