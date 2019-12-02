3 Firms Assist As Hostess Swallows Cookie Co. In $320M Deal

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 1:43 PM EST) -- U.S. snack-food giant Hostess Brands Inc. has agreed to buy Canada’s Voortman Cookies Ltd. for $320 million from private equity firm Swander Pace Capital, the companies said Monday, in a deal put together by Davies Ward, Morgan Lewis and Stikeman Elliott. Formed in 1951 and based in Burlington, Ontario, Voortman is Canada’s No. 1 player in "crème wafers" and sugar-free cookies, according to a statement. Upon the deal’s completion, Kansas City, Missouri-based Hostess says it will be a more diverse snack provider, offering both its iconic products, including Hostess Cupcakes, Twinkies and Ding Dongs, plus Voortman’s offerings, which include wafers and sugar-free...

