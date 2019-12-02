Davis Polk-Led Brazilian Financial Firm Launches $1.7B IPO

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:51 PM EST) -- Brazilian digital broker XP Inc., a technology-focused financial services firm seeking to disrupt the country's traditional banking industry, set a price range on Monday for an initial public offering expected to raise about $1.7 billion, an endeavor guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Sao Paulo-based XP plans to offer 72.5 million shares priced between $22 and $25, raising $1.7 billion at midpoint. The company is directly selling 42.6 million shares in the IPO while existing stockholders are selling nearly 30 million of the remaining shares. The offering is scheduled to price during the week of Dec. 9. Durable Capital Partners...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS