NY Defamation Suit Against Trump Taken Over By New Atty

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 1:41 PM EST) -- Trial attorney Beth Wilkinson has stepped in to represent a former contestant on "The Apprentice" in her lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of smearing her by denying her allegation that he sexually assaulted her. Wilkinson and several other attorneys from the firm Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz took over representation of Summer Zervos on Nov. 25, replacing trial attorney Mariann Meier Wang of Cuti Hecker Wang LLP. Wilkinson said in a statement that she is “thrilled” to represent Zervos and thanked Wang and her firm for their “excellent efforts” to date. She added, “We look forward to proving Summer’s claim in court.”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS