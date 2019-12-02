MoFo 'Mommy Track' Accusers To Reveal IDs In $200M Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:48 PM EST) -- Several female attorneys who contend in a $200 million putative class action that Morrison & Foerster LLP placed them on a less lucrative "mommy track" have said they plan to drop their pseudonyms when they amend their complaint later this month, according to court documents. The attorneys did not reveal any further details in the Nov. 27 joint case management statement on how they intend to amend their claims or why they opted to drop the use of "Jane Does" and reveal their identities as part of their fourth amended complaint. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California...

