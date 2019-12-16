Jones Day Gender Bias Suit Runs Into Skepticism From Judge

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:43 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday pressed the six female lawyers pursuing a gender discrimination suit against Jones Day for more specifics to support their claims that the BigLaw employer underpaid them and otherwise stymied their careers. Six female lawyers have accused Jones Day of underpaying women and promoting a "fraternity culture" that pushes women out when they have children. (Getty) At one point in the three-hour hearing, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said he would only need "15 minutes" in front of a computer to learn what percentage of lawyers promoted in recent years to the Jones Day partnership were women....

