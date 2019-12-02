Judge Orders Kentucky Oil Fraudster to Pay $1.5M

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:17 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Monday ordered a convicted oil and gas fraudster to pay more than $1.5 million to two companies he duped into investing in or signing a lease with his own company. Ronnie C. Rodgers and his company R&R Plus LLC owe Kentucky Oil and Gas Inc. $1.1 million in damages and owe Alliance Energy & Engineering Corp. $460,000 in actual and punitive damages related to his oil well scheme, U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers said in a pair of rulings. Judge Stivers had previously ruled Rodgers made several misleading statements about the success of his business,...

