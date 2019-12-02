SC Becomes Latest State To Adopt Tech Competency Rule

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:53 PM EST) -- South Carolina lawyers are duty-bound to stay up on technological advances in the profession, with the State Supreme Court in recent days approving a series of conduct rule updates. Answering a request from the state bar, the five-member court signed off on a new comment to state Rule 1.1 on competency, which calls on lawyers to keep abreast of the benefits and risks of the tech tools they use while working for clients. The South Carolina court rule order was signed on Nov. 27. The changes went into effect immediately. The language of the South Carolina rule is slightly narrower than...

