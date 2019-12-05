Fed. Circ.'s Arthrex Decision Should Apply Retroactively

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 11:58 AM EST) -- When a court overrules a prior decision, or construes a statute to avoid unconstitutionality, is the court really changing the law? Or is it instead clarifying what the law always was, vindicating the law from a prior misrepresentation? In other words, can courts prospectively change the law, or must judicial decisions always be applied retroactively? Although these questions may seem abstract and philosophical,[1] they can have very real practical consequences. Indeed, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is currently considering whether hundreds of final written decisions by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board must be vacated and reheard,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS