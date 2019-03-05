Justices Weigh Copyright 'Pay Wall' For Legal Texts

The comment came during arguments in a case called Georgia v. Public.Resource.Org, in which a lower court ruled last year that states could not copyright annotated versions of their legal codes because citizens must have "unfettered access" to legal edicts.
Georgia and other states that sell such annotations have argued that the ruling flouted long-standing precedent, but Justice Neil Gorsuch and others on Monday questioned why the state would be entitled to charge for access to such material.
"Why would we allow the official law enacted by a legislature … to be hidden behind a pay wall?" Gorsuch asked during the arguments.
Joshua Johnson of Vinson & Elkins LLP, arguing for Georgia, responded that the law was "not behind a pay wall." The annotations are distinct from the law itself, which is made available on the internet for free, Johnson said.
"But not the official annotations that the legislature has, in some fashion or another, given its official approval to," Gorsuch fired back.
Georgia hires a private company, LexisNexis, to create and publish a more robust annotated version of its state code, featuring citations, analysis and opinions from the state attorney general. The plain version is free, but users must pay for the annotated version.
States say the arrangement allows for the cost-efficient creation of more detailed legal materials; critics say it deprives those who can't afford the fees of full access to the law.
In 2015, Georgia sued Public.Resource — a nonprofit advocacy group that has litigated other similar battles over access to legal texts — because it copied and republished the annotated codes online without permission.
But last year, the Eleventh Circuit sided with Public.Resource and ruled that the annotations were effectively an extension of state law, making them a "government edict" that cannot be copyrighted. Georgia took the case to the high court, which agreed in June to hear it.
Much of Monday's arguments focused on comparing the current situation to age-old precedents limiting copyright protection for court opinions and related documents, including Wheaton v. Peters — the high court's first ever copyright ruling from 1834.
The justices and attorneys repeatedly wrangled over what exactly those 19th-century precedents required. Was it important who specifically was authoring the annotations? Or the amount of official legal authority they were conferred?
At one point, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pointed out that the annotations themselves technically carry little legal weight.
"Why … shouldn't it matter that these annotations are in no sense the law, they're just useful information on how the law has been interpreted and applied by others?" Ginsburg asked.
Eric Citron of Goldstein & Russell PC, arguing for Public.Resource, responded that the annotations were still legal texts published under the authority of a state.
"They aren't the law. You can't cite them in the sense of saying, 'I know the statute says this, but look at this annotation here,'" Citron said. "But they do count for something because they come in the state's voice."
"I think our main objection is when you confer officiality on these documents and you speak in the state's voice, that's the thing you can't copyright," he later added.
An attorney for the government, Anthony Yang, also argued on Monday, urging the justices to rule in favor of Georgia.
Georgia and its Code Revision Commission are represented by Joshua Johnson and Matthew X. Etchemendy of Vinson & Elkins LLP, and Anthony B. Askew, Lisa C. Pavento and Warren Thomas of Meunier Carlin & Curfman LLC.
Public.Resource is represented by Elizabeth H. Rader of Alston & Bird LLP and Eric F. Citron of Goldstein & Russell PC.
The government is represented by U.S. Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco and by Anthony Yang of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The case is Georgia et al. v. Public.Resource.Org Inc., case number 18-1150, before the U.S. Supreme Court.
--Editing by Michael Watanabe.
Law360 is owned by LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a RELX Group company.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.