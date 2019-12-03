HHS Fines Sentara Hospitals $2M Over Information Breach

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:53 PM EST) -- Sentara Hospitals has agreed to a $2 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over a breach involving 577 patients' protected health information, the department said. The not-for-profit health-care provider with 12 acute care hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina has agreed to pay the $2.175 million fine and take corrective action to settle potential violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act's breach notification and privacy rules, a Nov. 27 announcement from the HHS Office for Civil Rights said. The fine came after HHS received a privacy rule complaint from an unnamed complainant against Sentara...

