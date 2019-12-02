Former Drinker Biddle Atty To Lead SEC's Cyber Unit

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- A former Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP attorney has been tapped to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Enforcement Cyber Unit, the agency announced Monday. Kristina Littman's appointment as chief of the cyber unit follows the departure of Robert Cohen, who left the agency in August. Most recently, Littman worked directly with SEC Chairman Jay Clayton as a senior adviser, a role in which she focused primarily on enforcement matters and commission adjudications. Littman also provided regulatory and policy advice on issues ranging from digital assets and cryptocurrencies to trading and markets, international affairs and investment management....

