UK Anti-Money Laundering Efforts Must Be Reassessed

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 2:20 PM EST) -- Transparency International has argued forcefully that laundered money is making its way into even the most prestigious parts of the U.K. economy. In a recent report, Transparency International makes it clear that dirty money is active throughout the U.K. economy, with corrupt individuals taking care to place their illegal gains into service industries that are not covered by strict anti-money laundering rules. As a result, everything from private schools, interior designers, sports hospitality providers and suppliers of designer goods are becoming beneficiaries of ill-gotten gains, although many may not know the tainted origins of the money they are receiving. The Transparency International...

