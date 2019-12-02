Pa. Regulators Shut Down Hemp-Drying Plant Over Odors

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 9:17 PM EST) -- State environmental regulators have shuttered a Pennsylvania hemp-drying facility following numerous citizen complaints about strong marijuana smells, giving the warehouse a month and a half to fix problems that have drawn the ire of neighbors and the city government of Jeanette. Patriot Shield, a Colorado company that hires veterans to store and guard cannabis shipments, must submit an approval application for ventilation and air quality control systems to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and cease operations until its given the green light by the regulator, which issued an enforcement order against the company on Nov. 27. “While hemp drying facilities...

