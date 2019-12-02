Ex-CFTC Chair Giancarlo To Join Willkie As Senior Counsel

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 7:38 PM EST) -- Former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission J. Christopher Giancarlo will join Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as senior counsel in the new year, the firm announced Monday. Throughout his tenure as chairman of the CFTC, Giancarlo has been outspoken about how important it is for the United States to provide a welcome regulatory environment for financial innovation, including cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Giancarlo’s focus on addressing issues surrounding cryptocurrency earned him the title of “crypto dad” from those in the industry. Notably, he oversaw the approval of Bitcoin futures products for trading at the end of 2017....

