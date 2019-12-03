Seirus Must Face Columbia RICO Suit Over PTAB 'Conspiracy'

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 5:12 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge has rejected Seirus’ bid to throw out a racketeering and fraud suit filed by rival Columbia Sportswear over an alleged “grand conspiracy” and “sham agreement” with Seirus’ fabric vendor to challenge Columbia’s patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In a 29-page order Monday, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon denied winter accessories company Seirus’ motion to dismiss Columbia’s lawsuit, which accuses Seirus of orchestrating a conspiracy to fund Korean fabric supplier Ventex Co. Ltd.’s challenges of Columbia’s patents after Seirus was time-barred from filing its own challenge. Seirus had claimed, among other things, that Columbia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS