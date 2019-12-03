4 Fraudsters Avoid Jail After False Insurance Claim

Law360, London (December 3, 2019, 1:09 PM GMT) -- Four men have been handed suspended sentences for their part in an insurance fraud after discrepancies emerged when they were interviewed about a motor vehicle crash, police in London said Tuesday. The four were sentenced on Monday after being unable to get their stories straight following an apparent car crash, City of London Police said. The men said that they had been involved in a collision between two vehicles — but their insurance claim showed existing links between the members of the group. Three were handed suspended prison sentences when they appeared at Liverpool Crown Court in northwest England, where they each...

