PE-Backed Broker GRP Expands Through Latest Acquisition

Law360, London (December 3, 2019, 4:53 PM GMT) -- Insurance acquisition company Global Risk Partners has bought an agricultural broker through its specialist farming arm, Country and Commercial Insurance Brokers Ltd., with the backing of a British private equity fund, the company said Tuesday. The GRP unit will buy Barpax Associates, a brokerage firm servicing farmers and growers based in Worcester in the English Midlands for an undisclosed sum. Barpax has been operating since 2003 and is well known in the counties of Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Herefordshire, GRP said. GRP, which operates in Lloyd’s of London, the 330-year-old specialty insurance market, is backed by Penta Capital, a U.K. private equity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS