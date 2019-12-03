Barnes & Thornburg Opens 3 Life Sciences IP Offices

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 1:48 PM EST) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP announced Tuesday that it has opened three offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Salt Lake City to focus on intellectual property work in the life sciences industry, with nine partners and two patent agents from boutique IP firm Brinks Gilson & Lione. The new offices will let Indianapolis-based Barnes & Thornburg expand into North Carolina’s innovation hub, known as the Research Triangle, and bolster its presence in Michigan and Utah. Intellectual property attorneys Allen Baum from Raleigh-Durham and William R. Boudreaux from Ann Arbor will lead the new group, the firm said. “This talented...

