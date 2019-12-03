Takeaway Calls Prosus' Competing $6B Just Eat Bid Too Low

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 1:02 PM EST) -- Takeaway.com on Tuesday slammed Prosus for trying to buy online food delivery service Just Eat “on the cheap” with a “low-ball cash offer” — which is still higher than its all-stock bid — and urged shareholders of the sought-after online food delivery service to stand by the Takeaway.com tie-up. The latest urging from Takeaway.com NV comes as shareholders of U.K.-based Just Eat PLC are tasked with accepting either the all-stock sale to its original suitor, Takeaway.com, worth £4.67 billion ($6 billion) as of Monday, or the £4.85 billion all-cash offer from interloper Prosus NV. According to Takeaway.com CEO Jitse Groen, Prosus...

